Saudi riyal to Pakistani rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saudi riyal to Pakistani rupees is currently 74.422 today, reflecting a 0.038% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saudi riyal has remained relatively stable, with a 0.127% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saudi riyal to Pakistani rupees has fluctuated between a high of 74.477 on 24-06-2024 and a low of 74.176 on 23-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 23-06-2024, with a -0.377% decrease in value.