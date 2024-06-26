Saudi riyal to Omani rials exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saudi riyal to Omani rials is currently 0.103 today, reflecting a 0.006% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saudi riyal has remained relatively stable, with a 0.007% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saudi riyal to Omani rials has fluctuated between a high of 0.103 on 24-06-2024 and a low of 0.103 on 25-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a 0.008% increase in value.