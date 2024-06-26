Saudi riyal to Mozambican meticals exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saudi riyal to Mozambican meticals is currently 16.953 today, reflecting a -0.094% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saudi riyal has remained relatively stable, with a 0.034% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saudi riyal to Mozambican meticals has fluctuated between a high of 16.991 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 16.946 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a 0.236% increase in value.