Saudi riyal to Malawian kwachas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saudi riyal to Malawian kwachas is currently 461.403 today, reflecting a 0.141% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saudi riyal has remained relatively stable, with a 0.224% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saudi riyal to Malawian kwachas has fluctuated between a high of 462.100 on 23-06-2024 and a low of 460.127 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a 0.379% increase in value.