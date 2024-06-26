Saudi riyal to Mauritanian ouguiyas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saudi riyal to Mauritanian ouguiyas is currently 10.488 today, reflecting a 0.097% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saudi riyal has remained relatively stable, with a 0.314% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saudi riyal to Mauritanian ouguiyas has fluctuated between a high of 10.508 on 26-06-2024 and a low of 10.448 on 25-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a 0.275% increase in value.