Saudi riyal to Mongolian tugriks exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saudi riyal to Mongolian tugriks is currently 903.417 today, reflecting a -0.037% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saudi riyal has remained relatively stable, with a 0.335% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saudi riyal to Mongolian tugriks has fluctuated between a high of 904.012 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 899.307 on 24-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a 0.394% increase in value.