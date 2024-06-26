Saudi riyal to Lesotho lotis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saudi riyal to Lesotho lotis is currently 4.848 today, reflecting a 0.216% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saudi riyal has remained relatively stable, with a 0.933% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saudi riyal to Lesotho lotis has fluctuated between a high of 4.887 on 26-06-2024 and a low of 4.770 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-06-2024, with a -0.640% decrease in value.