Saudi riyal to Laotian kips exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saudi riyal to Laotian kips is currently 5,868.460 today, reflecting a 0.107% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saudi riyal has remained relatively stable, with a 0.442% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saudi riyal to Laotian kips has fluctuated between a high of 5,869.640 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 5,842.660 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a -0.121% decrease in value.