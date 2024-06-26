Saudi riyal to Kyrgystani soms exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saudi riyal to Kyrgystani soms is currently 23.108 today, reflecting a -0.045% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saudi riyal has remained relatively stable, with a -0.580% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saudi riyal to Kyrgystani soms has fluctuated between a high of 23.244 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 23.108 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a -0.208% decrease in value.