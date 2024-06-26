Saudi riyal to Jamaican dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saudi riyal to Jamaican dollars is currently 41.561 today, reflecting a 0.015% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saudi riyal has remained relatively stable, with a 0.246% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saudi riyal to Jamaican dollars has fluctuated between a high of 41.563 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 41.437 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a 0.199% increase in value.