Saudi riyal to Isle of Man pounds exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saudi riyal to Isle of Man pounds is currently 0.211 today, reflecting a 0.262% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saudi riyal has remained relatively stable, with a 0.639% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saudi riyal to Isle of Man pounds has fluctuated between a high of 0.211 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 0.209 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a -0.182% decrease in value.