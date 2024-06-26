Saudi riyal to Israeli new sheqels exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saudi riyal to Israeli new sheqels is currently 0.998 today, reflecting a 0.364% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saudi riyal has remained relatively stable, with a 0.761% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saudi riyal to Israeli new sheqels has fluctuated between a high of 1.002 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 0.988 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 23-06-2024, with a -0.367% decrease in value.