Saudi riyal to Hungarian forints exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saudi riyal to Hungarian forints is currently 99.012 today, reflecting a 0.476% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saudi riyal has remained relatively stable, with a 0.821% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saudi riyal to Hungarian forints has fluctuated between a high of 99.305 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 97.863 on 24-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a 0.540% increase in value.