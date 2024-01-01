Convert SAR to HNL at the real exchange rate

20 Saudi riyals to Honduran lempiras

20 sar
132.04 hnl

SR1.000 SAR = L6.602 HNL

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:34
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRPKRCADEURPHPAUDGBP
1 USD183.576279.21.3690.93658.9191.5020.79
1 INR0.01213.3410.0160.0110.7050.0180.009
1 PKR0.0040.29910.0050.0030.2110.0050.003
1 CAD0.73161.064203.99710.68443.0491.0970.577

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saudi riyals to Honduran lempiras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HNL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SAR to HNL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saudi riyals

SAR to USD

SAR to INR

SAR to PKR

SAR to CAD

SAR to EUR

SAR to PHP

SAR to AUD

SAR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Honduran Lempira
1 SAR6.60188 HNL
5 SAR33.00940 HNL
10 SAR66.01880 HNL
20 SAR132.03760 HNL
50 SAR330.09400 HNL
100 SAR660.18800 HNL
250 SAR1,650.47000 HNL
500 SAR3,300.94000 HNL
1000 SAR6,601.88000 HNL
2000 SAR13,203.76000 HNL
5000 SAR33,009.40000 HNL
10000 SAR66,018.80000 HNL
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Saudi Riyal
1 HNL0.15147 SAR
5 HNL0.75736 SAR
10 HNL1.51472 SAR
20 HNL3.02944 SAR
50 HNL7.57360 SAR
100 HNL15.14720 SAR
250 HNL37.86800 SAR
500 HNL75.73600 SAR
1000 HNL151.47200 SAR
2000 HNL302.94400 SAR
5000 HNL757.36000 SAR
10000 HNL1,514.72000 SAR