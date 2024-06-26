Saudi riyal to Honduran lempiras exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saudi riyal to Honduran lempiras is currently 6.602 today, reflecting a 0.014% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saudi riyal has remained relatively stable, with a 0.209% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saudi riyal to Honduran lempiras has fluctuated between a high of 6.621 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 6.588 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a -0.403% decrease in value.