Saudi riyal to Ghanaian cedis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saudi riyal to Ghanaian cedis is currently 3.870 today, reflecting a 0.292% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saudi riyal has remained relatively stable, with a 1.398% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saudi riyal to Ghanaian cedis has fluctuated between a high of 3.870 on 26-06-2024 and a low of 3.817 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a 0.279% increase in value.