Saudi riyal to Danish kroner exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saudi riyal to Danish kroner is currently 1.860 today, reflecting a 0.191% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saudi riyal has remained relatively stable, with a 0.550% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saudi riyal to Danish kroner has fluctuated between a high of 1.862 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 1.849 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a 0.298% increase in value.