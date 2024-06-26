Saudi riyal to Costa Rican colóns exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saudi riyal to Costa Rican colóns is currently 139.467 today, reflecting a -0.016% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saudi riyal has remained relatively stable, with a 0.538% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saudi riyal to Costa Rican colóns has fluctuated between a high of 139.885 on 26-06-2024 and a low of 137.946 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a 0.672% increase in value.