Saudi riyal to Colombian pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saudi riyal to Colombian pesos is currently 1,095.100 today, reflecting a 0.335% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saudi riyal has remained relatively stable, with a -0.999% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saudi riyal to Colombian pesos has fluctuated between a high of 1,114.250 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 1,084.080 on 25-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a -0.876% decrease in value.