Saudi riyal to Swiss francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saudi riyal to Swiss francs is currently 0.239 today, reflecting a 0.437% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saudi riyal has remained relatively stable, with a 1.411% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saudi riyal to Swiss francs has fluctuated between a high of 0.239 on 26-06-2024 and a low of 0.235 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a 0.642% increase in value.