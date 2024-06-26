Saudi riyal to Brazilian reais exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saudi riyal to Brazilian reais is currently 1.453 today, reflecting a 1.130% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saudi riyal has remained relatively stable, with a 0.290% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saudi riyal to Brazilian reais has fluctuated between a high of 1.459 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 1.434 on 24-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a -0.610% decrease in value.