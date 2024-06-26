Saudi riyal to Bolivian bolivianos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saudi riyal to Bolivian bolivianos is currently 1.843 today, reflecting a -0.061% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saudi riyal has remained relatively stable, with a 0.087% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saudi riyal to Bolivian bolivianos has fluctuated between a high of 1.848 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 1.834 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a -0.615% decrease in value.