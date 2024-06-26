Saudi riyal to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saudi riyal to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks is currently 0.488 today, reflecting a 0.412% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saudi riyal has remained relatively stable, with a 0.647% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saudi riyal to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks has fluctuated between a high of 0.488 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 0.485 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a 0.300% increase in value.