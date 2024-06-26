Saudi riyal to Angolan kwanzas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saudi riyal to Angolan kwanzas is currently 230.452 today, reflecting a 0.016% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saudi riyal has remained relatively stable, with a 0.160% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saudi riyal to Angolan kwanzas has fluctuated between a high of 232.517 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 229.505 on 24-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a -0.882% decrease in value.