Convert RWF to PLN at the real exchange rate

Rwandan francs to Polish zloty today

1,000 rwf
3.06 pln

R₣1.000 RWF = zł0.003059 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:40
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPSGDAUDZARINR
1 USD10.9361.3680.791.3571.50118.18683.605
1 EUR1.06911.4620.8441.4511.60419.43489.344
1 CAD0.7310.68410.5770.9921.09713.28961.094
1 GBP1.2661.1851.73311.7191.90123.029105.873

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Rwandan francs to Polish zloty

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RWF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PLN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RWF to PLN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Rwandan franc

RWF to USD

RWF to EUR

RWF to CAD

RWF to GBP

RWF to SGD

RWF to AUD

RWF to ZAR

RWF to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Polish Zloty
1 RWF0.00306 PLN
5 RWF0.01529 PLN
10 RWF0.03059 PLN
20 RWF0.06118 PLN
50 RWF0.15295 PLN
100 RWF0.30590 PLN
250 RWF0.76474 PLN
500 RWF1.52948 PLN
1000 RWF3.05896 PLN
2000 RWF6.11792 PLN
5000 RWF15.29480 PLN
10000 RWF30.58960 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Rwandan Franc
1 PLN326.90800 RWF
5 PLN1,634.54000 RWF
10 PLN3,269.08000 RWF
20 PLN6,538.16000 RWF
50 PLN16,345.40000 RWF
100 PLN32,690.80000 RWF
250 PLN81,727.00000 RWF
500 PLN163,454.00000 RWF
1000 PLN326,908.00000 RWF
2000 PLN653,816.00000 RWF
5000 PLN1,634,540.00000 RWF
10000 PLN3,269,080.00000 RWF