250 Serbian dinars to Tanzanian shillings

Convert RSD to TZS at the real exchange rate

250 rsd
5,920.10 tzs

1.00000 RSD = 23.68040 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:47
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURMXNGBPZARCADSGDINR
1 USD10.9060516.9720.78545318.29881.324951.319683.2126
1 EUR1.1037118.7320.86696520.19641.462351.4564491.8417
1 MXN0.05892060.053384610.04627941.078180.07806680.07775164.90293
1 GBP1.273151.1534521.6079123.29711.686861.68005105.942

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Serbian dinars to Tanzanian shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RSD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RSD to TZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Serbian dinars

RSD to USD

RSD to EUR

RSD to MXN

RSD to GBP

RSD to ZAR

RSD to CAD

RSD to SGD

RSD to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Tanzanian Shilling
1 RSD23.68040 TZS
5 RSD118.40200 TZS
10 RSD236.80400 TZS
20 RSD473.60800 TZS
50 RSD1184.02000 TZS
100 RSD2368.04000 TZS
250 RSD5920.10000 TZS
500 RSD11840.20000 TZS
1000 RSD23680.40000 TZS
2000 RSD47360.80000 TZS
5000 RSD118402.00000 TZS
10000 RSD236804.00000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Serbian Dinar
1 TZS0.04223 RSD
5 TZS0.21115 RSD
10 TZS0.42229 RSD
20 TZS0.84458 RSD
50 TZS2.11145 RSD
100 TZS4.22290 RSD
250 TZS10.55725 RSD
500 TZS21.11450 RSD
1000 TZS42.22900 RSD
2000 TZS84.45800 RSD
5000 TZS211.14500 RSD
10000 TZS422.29000 RSD