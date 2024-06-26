Serbian dinar to Tanzanian shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Serbian dinar to Tanzanian shillings is currently 23.991 today, reflecting a -0.445% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Serbian dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.215% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Serbian dinar to Tanzanian shillings has fluctuated between a high of 24.141 on 24-06-2024 and a low of 23.855 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a -0.298% decrease in value.