세르비아 디나르 탄자니아 실링 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 세르비아 디나르 탄자니아 실링 is currently 23.940 today, reflecting a -0.399% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 세르비아 디나르 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.028% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 세르비아 디나르 탄자니아 실링 has fluctuated between a high of 24.053 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 23.877 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 0.363% increase in value.