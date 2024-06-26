Romanian leu to CFA francs BCEAO exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Romanian leu to CFA francs BCEAO is currently 131.811 today, reflecting a 0.014% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Romanian leu has remained relatively stable, with a -0.015% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Romanian leu to CFA francs BCEAO has fluctuated between a high of 131.903 on 26-06-2024 and a low of 131.778 on 24-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a 0.055% increase in value.