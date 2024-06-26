Romanian leu to Uzbekistan soms exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Romanian leu to Uzbekistan soms is currently 2,706.800 today, reflecting a -0.506% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Romanian leu has remained relatively stable, with a -0.639% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Romanian leu to Uzbekistan soms has fluctuated between a high of 2,729.040 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 2,706.800 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a -0.293% decrease in value.