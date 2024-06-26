Romanian leu to Tanzanian shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Romanian leu to Tanzanian shillings is currently 564.140 today, reflecting a -0.477% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Romanian leu has remained relatively stable, with a 0.187% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Romanian leu to Tanzanian shillings has fluctuated between a high of 567.873 on 24-06-2024 and a low of 560.876 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a -0.303% decrease in value.