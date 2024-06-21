루마니아 레우 탄자니아 실링 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 루마니아 레우 탄자니아 실링 is currently 562.850 today, reflecting a -0.457% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 루마니아 레우 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.103% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 루마니아 레우 탄자니아 실링 has fluctuated between a high of 565.938 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 561.599 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 0.364% increase in value.