Romanian leu to New Taiwan dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Romanian leu to New Taiwan dollars is currently 6.991 today, reflecting a -0.017% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Romanian leu has remained relatively stable, with a 0.173% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Romanian leu to New Taiwan dollars has fluctuated between a high of 7.007 on 26-06-2024 and a low of 6.946 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a -0.287% decrease in value.