루마니아 레우 to New Taiwan dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 루마니아 레우 to New Taiwan dollars is currently 6.967 today, reflecting a -0.301% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 루마니아 레우 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.344% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 루마니아 레우 to New Taiwan dollars has fluctuated between a high of 7.000 on 18-06-2024 and a low of 6.937 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a -0.250% decrease in value.