Romanian leu to Swedish kronor exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Romanian leu to Swedish kronor is currently 2.263 today, reflecting a 0.341% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Romanian leu has remained relatively stable, with a 0.576% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Romanian leu to Swedish kronor has fluctuated between a high of 2.264 on 26-06-2024 and a low of 2.249 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a 0.228% increase in value.