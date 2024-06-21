루마니아 레우 to Swedish kronor exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 루마니아 레우 to Swedish kronor is currently 2.258 today, reflecting a 0.129% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 루마니아 레우 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.129% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 루마니아 레우 to Swedish kronor has fluctuated between a high of 2.271 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 2.249 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a -0.263% decrease in value.