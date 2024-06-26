Romanian leu to Russian rubles exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Romanian leu to Russian rubles is currently 18.872 today, reflecting a 0.316% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Romanian leu has remained relatively stable, with a 2.469% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Romanian leu to Russian rubles has fluctuated between a high of 19.217 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 17.877 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a -2.935% decrease in value.