루마니아 레우 러시아 루블로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 루마니아 레우 러시아 루블로 is currently 18.779 today, reflecting a 4.156% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 루마니아 레우 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.988% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 루마니아 레우 러시아 루블로 has fluctuated between a high of 19.282 on 16-06-2024 and a low of 17.877 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a -2.935% decrease in value.