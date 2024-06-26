Romanian leu to Peruvian nuevo soles exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Romanian leu to Peruvian nuevo soles is currently 0.820 today, reflecting a 0.035% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Romanian leu has remained relatively stable, with a -0.048% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Romanian leu to Peruvian nuevo soles has fluctuated between a high of 0.825 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 0.816 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a -0.293% decrease in value.