루마니아 레우 to Peruvian nuevo soles exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 루마니아 레우 to Peruvian nuevo soles is currently 0.819 today, reflecting a -0.509% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 루마니아 레우 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.596% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 루마니아 레우 to Peruvian nuevo soles has fluctuated between a high of 0.825 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 0.810 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 0.404% increase in value.