Romanian leu to New Zealand dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Romanian leu to New Zealand dollars is currently 0.352 today, reflecting a -0.072% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Romanian leu has remained relatively stable, with a -0.030% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Romanian leu to New Zealand dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.352 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 0.350 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a -0.228% decrease in value.