루마니아 레우 to New Zealand dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 루마니아 레우 to New Zealand dollars is currently 0.352 today, reflecting a -0.163% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 루마니아 레우 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.195% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 루마니아 레우 to New Zealand dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.353 on 18-06-2024 and a low of 0.350 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a 0.249% increase in value.