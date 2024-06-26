Romanian leu to Maldivian rufiyaas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Romanian leu to Maldivian rufiyaas is currently 3.313 today, reflecting a -0.446% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Romanian leu has remained relatively stable, with a 0.960% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Romanian leu to Maldivian rufiyaas has fluctuated between a high of 3.330 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 3.010 on 25-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a 8.782% increase in value.