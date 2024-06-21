루마니아 레우 몰디브 루피야스 (Rufiyaas) 로 이주. exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 루마니아 레우 몰디브 루피야스 (Rufiyaas) 로 이주. is currently 3.318 today, reflecting a 0.990% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 루마니아 레우 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.244% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 루마니아 레우 몰디브 루피야스 (Rufiyaas) 로 이주. has fluctuated between a high of 3.328 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 3.265 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a -1.324% decrease in value.