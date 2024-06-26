Romanian leu to Malagasy ariaries exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Romanian leu to Malagasy ariaries is currently 959.883 today, reflecting a -0.320% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Romanian leu has remained relatively stable, with a -0.378% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Romanian leu to Malagasy ariaries has fluctuated between a high of 968.905 on 24-06-2024 and a low of 959.883 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a -0.487% decrease in value.