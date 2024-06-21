루마니아 레우 말라가시 아리아리 (Malagasy ariaries) exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 루마니아 레우 말라가시 아리아리 (Malagasy ariaries) is currently 966.457 today, reflecting a -0.138% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 루마니아 레우 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.443% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 루마니아 레우 말라가시 아리아리 (Malagasy ariaries) has fluctuated between a high of 968.340 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 957.684 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a 0.327% increase in value.