Romanian leu to Laotian kips exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Romanian leu to Laotian kips is currently 4,727.730 today, reflecting a -0.256% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Romanian leu has remained relatively stable, with a 0.006% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Romanian leu to Laotian kips has fluctuated between a high of 4,746.940 on 24-06-2024 and a low of 4,708.220 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a -0.293% decrease in value.