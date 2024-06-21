루마니아 레우 라오스 KIPS로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 루마니아 레우 라오스 KIPS로 is currently 4,720.990 today, reflecting a -0.357% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 루마니아 레우 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.610% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 루마니아 레우 라오스 KIPS로 has fluctuated between a high of 4,738.170 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 4,677.700 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a -0.353% decrease in value.