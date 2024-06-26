Romanian leu to Indonesian rupiahs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Romanian leu to Indonesian rupiahs is currently 3,528.970 today, reflecting a -0.098% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Romanian leu has remained relatively stable, with a -0.054% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Romanian leu to Indonesian rupiahs has fluctuated between a high of 3,544.870 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 3,521.140 on 25-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-06-2024, with a 0.420% increase in value.