루마니아 레우 인도네시아 루피아로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 루마니아 레우 인도네시아 루피아로 is currently 3534.820 today, reflecting a 0.023% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 루마니아 레우 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.706% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 루마니아 레우 인도네시아 루피아로 has fluctuated between a high of 3544.870 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 3509.870 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a 0.546% increase in value.